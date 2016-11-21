BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Canadian Solar Inc
* Canadian Solar reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $657.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $685.3 million
* Qtrly total solar module shipments were 1,185 mw compared to 1,290 mw recognized in revenue in Q2 of 2016
* Qtrly gross margin was 17.8 percent, compared to 17.2 percent in Q2 of 2016
* Canadian Solar Inc - For Q4 of 2016, company expects total solar module shipments to be in range of approximately 1.4 GW to 1.5 GW
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $600 million to $750 million
* Q4 revenue view $831.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 revenue view $3.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Canadian Solar Inc - Targets to complete sale of certain utility-scale solar power plants in Canada and China either by end of 2016 or early 2017
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.78 billion to $2.94 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
