BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Rowan Companies Plc
* Rowan partners with Saudi Aramco to create a new offshore drilling company
* Rowan Companies PLC - New company is anticipated to commence operations in q2 of 2017
* Rowan Companies PLC - Rowan and Saudi Aramco have committed new company to purchase future newbuild rigs that will be constructed in Saudi Arabia
* Rowan Companies - Co, Saudi Arabian Oil Co signed, through units, agreement to create 50/50 JV to own, operate, manage offshore drilling rigs in saudi arabia
* Rowan Companies PLC- Will contribute an additional two jack-up rigs as they complete current Saudi Aramco contracts in late 2018
* New joint venture company will use Rowan's business in Saudi Arabia as its base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.