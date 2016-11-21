Nov 21 Magellan Health Inc -

* Magellan Health to acquire Veridicus Holdings, Llc

* Deal for $74.5 million

* Closing of transaction is expected before end of year and is not subject to Hart-Scott-Rodino Ac

