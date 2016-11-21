BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 International Game Technology Plc :
* International Game Technology Plc- company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of $1,740-$1,790 million for full year 2016 period
* International Game Technology Plc - Capex excluding upfront lotto concession payments are now expected to be no more than $550 million for 2016
* International Game Technology Plc- net debt is still expected to be $7,700-$7,900 million at end of 2016
* International Game Technology Plc qtrly revenue $1,266 million versus $1,202 million
* Q3 revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* International game technology plc reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.01
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
