* Teck signs agreement to acquire AQM Copper

* Teck Resources Ltd - aqm shareholders will receive CAD$0.23 in cash per AQM common share

* Teck Resources Ltd - total cash consideration payable to AQM security holders is CAD$25 million, implying total equity value for aqm of CAD$35 million

* Teck Resources - holders of about 18 pct of outstanding AQM shares, including all of aqm's directors, officers, agreed to vote in favour of transaction

* Teck Resources Ltd - teck will hold an 80 pct interest in cmz and mmc will hold remaining 20 pct interest with an option to increase its interest up to 30 pct

* Teck Resources Ltd - AQM board is unanimously recommending that aqm security holders vote in favour of transaction