Nov 21 Mallinckrodt Plc :

* Study is expected to begin in first half of 2017

* Says U.S. Fda has granted co's request for a fast track designation for its acthar investigational new drug (IND) application in patients with ALS

* Mallinckrodt will initiate company-sponsored clinical trial of h.p. acthar gel in treatment of amyotropic lateral sclerosis (als)