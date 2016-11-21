Nov 21 Calian Group Ltd -

* Repurchases under bid will not exceed 633,733 common shares, representing 10% of co's public float of common shares, as of Nov 17, 2016

* Issuer bid will commence on November 23, 2016 and will not extend beyond November 22, 2017

* Calian announces its intention to make a normal course issuer bid