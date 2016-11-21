BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Data shows statistically significant difference in modified partial remission; complete remission also observed
* Further analysis supports sparsentan generally safe and well-tolerated
* Press release - Ligand's partner Retrophin reports additional positive data from phase 2 duet study of sparsentan in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis at asn kidney week 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.