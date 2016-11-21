BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Stemline Therapeutics Inc :
* Stemline Therapeutics Inc- sl-701 was found to be safe and well-tolerated
* Stemline Therapeutics Inc- additional clinical data updates are expected next year
* Press release - Stemline Therapeutics announces oral presentation of sl-701 phase 2 data in second-line glioblastoma at the 21st annual meeting of the society of neuro-oncology (sno) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.