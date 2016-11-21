Nov 21 Oragenics Inc :

* Oragenics - expects to file an investigational new drug (ind) update and initiate a phase 2 study with ag013 in united states and europe in early 2017

* Oragenics -a phase 1b clinical trial with ag013 in 25 head,neck cancer patients at high risk for om demonstrated that ag013 was safe and well tolerated

* U.S. FDA grants fast track designation for the development of oragenics' ag013 for oral mucositis