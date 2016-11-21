UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 21 Intelgenx Technologies Corp :
* Intelgenx Technologies - announced signing of binding term sheet for license to Eli Lilly and co's tadalafil dosing patent, U.S. patent no. 6,943,166
* Press release - Intelgenx secures a license for tadalafil erectile dysfunction dosing patent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.