BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Aduro Biotech Inc :
* Says U.S. Fda has lifted partial clinical hold placed on its clinical trials evaluating ladd (live, attenuated double-deleted) immunotherapy platform
* Says the fDA action enables patient enrollment to resume in all aduro-sponsored clinical studies
* Aduro Biotech says it remains on track to initiate phase 2 clinical study using ladd-based therapy CRS-207 in combination with anti-pd-1 compound in first half of 2017
Partial clinical hold lifted and enrollment resumes for Aduro Biotech ladd clinical trials
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.