Nov 21 Aduro Biotech Inc :

* Says U.S. Fda has lifted partial clinical hold placed on its clinical trials evaluating ladd (live, attenuated double-deleted) immunotherapy platform

* Says the fDA action enables patient enrollment to resume in all aduro-sponsored clinical studies

* Aduro Biotech says it remains on track to initiate phase 2 clinical study using ladd-based therapy CRS-207 in combination with anti-pd-1 compound in first half of 2017

* Partial clinical hold lifted and enrollment resumes for Aduro Biotech ladd clinical trials