BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Hostess Brands Inc :
* Hostess Brands Inc - under refinancing, company's first lien term loan was repriced from libor plus 3.50 pct to libor plus 3.00 pct
* Hostess Brands Inc - expects to realize approximately $8 million of interest expense savings annually from refinancing
* Hostess Brands, Inc. Announces completion of strategic refinancing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.