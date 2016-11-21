BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Westmoreland Coal Co :
* Westmoreland Coal Co- chief financial officer and treasurer, Jason Veenstra, has decided to resign from westmoreland effective December 15, 2016
* Westmoreland Coal - co's search for new cfo includes internal & external candidates; Gary Kohn to serve as interim cfo & treasurer, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.