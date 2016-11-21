Nov 21 Atyr Pharma Inc :

* Intends to use additional capital to pay off existing indebtedness

* Entered into a $20 million credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank and Solar Capital Ltd

* Atyr Pharma will receive $10 million after execution of loan agreement

* Atyr Pharma Inc - under terms, two additional $5 million tranches will be available to Atyr Pharma, subject to achievement of certain specified milestones

* Atyr Pharma enters into $20 million credit facility