BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Atyr Pharma Inc :
* Intends to use additional capital to pay off existing indebtedness
* Entered into a $20 million credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank and Solar Capital Ltd
* Atyr Pharma will receive $10 million after execution of loan agreement
* Atyr Pharma Inc - under terms, two additional $5 million tranches will be available to Atyr Pharma, subject to achievement of certain specified milestones
* Atyr Pharma enters into $20 million credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.