Nov 21 Deepmarkit Corp :

* DeepMarkit Corp says has entered into a non-binding mou with philippines based online marketing company, Provizion Solutions Inc

* DeepMarkit Corp says provizion solutions will work to establish sale of fetchbot promotional campaigns in philippines' market

* As a re-seller of fetchbot product, co and PSI will negotiate revenue share which reflects relative contributions of parties

* DeepMarkit business update