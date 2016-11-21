BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
Nov 21 Aercap Holdings Nv :
* Aercap Holdings NV- facility will primarily be used to acquire new narrowbody, widebody aircraft as they deliver from boeing and Airbus through 2017
* Aercap Holdings NV- facility was signed to finance a portfolio of eight aircraft and matures in 2024
* Aercap announces closing of new $0.6 billion credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.