BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Irobot Corp :
* Irobot acquires japanese distribution business From Sales On Demand Corporation
* Irobot Corp - on a gaap basis, irobot expects acquisition to be between $0.25-0.35 dilutive in 2017
* Irobot Corp - acquisition is expected to contribute incremental revenue of approximately $20-25 million in 2017
* Irobot Corp - irobot will acquire business for a cash amount equal to book value of acquired assets at close $14 million -$16 million
* Irobot Corp - acquisition will result in incremental revenue, gross margin and profit in 2018 and beyond
