BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Oci Partners :
* Announced that it expects to receive $200 million under intercompany loan agreement with OCI USA Inc. An indirect unit of OCI N.V.
* OCI Partners Lp- it expects to receive $200 million under its intercompany loan agreement with OCI USA
* OCI Partners Lp says proceeds will be used to reduce size of its existing term loan and facilitate amendments to its covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.