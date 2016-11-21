Nov 21 Exo U Inc :

* EXO U Inc - credit facility to include initial facility of up to $2.5 million, subject to approval of ACG, an additional facility of up to $1.5 million

* Credit facility will provide for disbursement of funds in tranches to be determined and agreed upon between EXO U and ACG

* EXO U enters into a letter agreement for a secured credit facility of up to $4 million