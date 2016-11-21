BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Newtek Business Services Corp :
* Newtek Business Services Corp - board approved a repurchase program under which company may repurchase up to 200,000 shares of its common stock
* Newtek Business Services Corp - expects to finance repurchases with existing capital
* Company anticipates that termination date for this new repurchase program will be on May 21, 2017
* Newtek Business Services Corp. announces stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.