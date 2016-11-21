Nov 21 Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp :

* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - ETP unitholders will receive 1.5 common units of SXL for each common unit of etp they own

* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp- transaction was approved by boards of directors

* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to SXL's distributable cash flow per common unit

* Sunoco Logistics Partners - SXL, ETP expect that deal will allow for commercial synergies and costs savings in excess of $200 million annually by 2019

* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - existing incentive distribution rights provisions in SXL partnership agreement will continue to be in effect

* Sunoco Logistics Partners - Chief executive officer and chief financial officer of combined partnership will be kelcy warren and tom long, respectively

* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - Energy Transfer Equity, L.p. Will own incentive distribution rights of SXL following closing of transaction

* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - Mike Hennigan and other members of SXL management team will continue in leading management roles of combined company

* Sunoco Logistics Partners- ETE agreed to continue to provide all incentive distribution right subsidies currently in effect

* Sunoco Logistics to acquire energy transfer partners