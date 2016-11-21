BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp :
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - ETP unitholders will receive 1.5 common units of SXL for each common unit of etp they own
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp- transaction was approved by boards of directors
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to SXL's distributable cash flow per common unit
* Sunoco Logistics Partners - SXL, ETP expect that deal will allow for commercial synergies and costs savings in excess of $200 million annually by 2019
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - existing incentive distribution rights provisions in SXL partnership agreement will continue to be in effect
* Sunoco Logistics Partners - Chief executive officer and chief financial officer of combined partnership will be kelcy warren and tom long, respectively
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - Energy Transfer Equity, L.p. Will own incentive distribution rights of SXL following closing of transaction
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - Mike Hennigan and other members of SXL management team will continue in leading management roles of combined company
* Sunoco Logistics Partners- ETE agreed to continue to provide all incentive distribution right subsidies currently in effect
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.