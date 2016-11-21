BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Glance Technologies Inc :
* Glance Technologies -brokered private placement financing, on a commercially reasonable efforts basis, for up to 16.7 million units at $0.18 per unit
* Each unit will consist of one common share of glance and one-half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant
* Gross proceeds raised from issuance of units will be used by co to fund continued expansion of its glance pay app
* Glance Technologies announces brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.