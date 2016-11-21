BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Pfizer Inc :
* Anthony J. Maddaluna, executive vice president and president of Pfizer Global Supply to retire
* Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen will succeed Maddaluna and has been named EVP and president of Pfizer Global Supply, effective December 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.