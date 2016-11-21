Nov 21 Bombardier Inc

* Bombardier inc says issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 5.50% senior notes due 2018

* Bombardier inc says redemption date is december 21, 2016, and redemption price will be calculated on december 16, 2016

* Bombardier announces notice of redemption for all of its 5.50% senior notes due 2018