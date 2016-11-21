BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 At&T Inc
* AT&T, DISH and WPP to acquire INVIDI, operate it together
* AT&T Inc - companies did not disclose financial terms
* AT&T Inc - INVIDI will continue operating independently under three companies' collective ownership
* AT&T Inc - AT&T will hold a controlling interest in venture
* AT&T Inc - AT&T , DISH Network L.L.C. will name representatives to INVIDI's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.