BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Gridsum Holding Inc
* Gridsum reports unaudited third quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly gross margin expanded by 389 bps to 88.2% from previous year
* Qtrly net loss per ADS $0.35
* Qtrly non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.32
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 65 percent
* Q3 revenue rose 69.8 percent to RMB 98.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue RMB387 million to RMB390 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.