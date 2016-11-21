BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Palo Alto Networks Inc
* Palo Alto Networks reports fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.69
* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.61 to $0.63
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up 27 to 29 percent
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $426 million to $432 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $438.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Palo Alto Networks Inc qtrly total revenue as adjusted $398.1 million versus $297.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
