BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Vipshop Holdings Ltd
* Vipshop reports unaudited third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue RMB 18 billion to RMB 18.5 billion
* Q3 net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS $0.09
* Q3 non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS $0.15
* Q3 revenue RMB 12 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 12.25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.