BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Dycom Industries Inc -
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $666.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total backlog of $5.203 billion at October 29, 2016
* Contract revenues of $799.2 million for quarter ended
* Dycom Industries Inc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results and provides guidance for the next fiscal quarter
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.67
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.53 to $0.65
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.59
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.61 to $0.73 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.