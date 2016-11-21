BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Tesoro Logistics Lp
* Tesoro logistics lp - acquiring north dakota integrated crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing assets for $700 million
* Tesoro logistics lp - acquired terminalling and storage assets in northern california from tesoro corporation for $400 million
* Tesoro logistics lp - both transactions expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders
* Tesoro logistics lp says tesoro to waive $100 million of incentive distribution rights (idrs) over next two years
* Tesoro logistics lp - distribution growth for 2017 expected to be 12% to 15%
* Tesoro logistics -north dakota gathering, processing assets expected to contribute $79 to $89 million of annual net earnings and $100 to $110 million of annual ebitda
* Tesoro logistics lp - northern california terminalling and storage assets are expected to provide annual net earnings of $28 to $33 million
* Tesoro logistics lp says in connection with acquisition, tesoro and tllp entered into long-term, fee-based storage and throughput and use agreements
* Tesoro logistics lp -tllp is on target to achieve its 2017 goal of $635 million of net earnings and $1 billion of annual ebitda
* Reg-Tesoro logistics investing $1.1 billion to strengthen position as a leading integrated midstream services company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
