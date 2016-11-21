BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Hormel Foods Corp
* Hormel Foods Corporation announces the sale of Farmer John, SAAG'S specialty meats, and three farm operations
* Purchase price was $145 million in cash
* Hormel Foods - to sell Clougherty Packing LLC and PFFJ LLC farm operations in California, Arizona, and Wyoming to Smithfield Foods Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.