BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Whiting Petroleum Corp
* Whiting Petroleum Corporation enters into sales agreements for North Dakota midstream assets
* Purchase and sale agreements to sell its 50 percent interest in its Robinson Lake natural gas processing plant in North Dakota
* Agreements to sell 50 percent interest in Belfield natural gas processing plant and associated natural gas, crude oil and water gathering systems
* An affiliate of Tesoro Logistics Rockies LLC has agreed to purchase assets for $700 million
* Whiting's share of sale price would be approximately $375 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.