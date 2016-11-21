BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Fifth Street Asset Management Inc
* Announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue fell 11.9 percent to $22.5 million
* Q3 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Says fee-earning assets under management of $4.1 billion at quarter end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.