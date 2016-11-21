Nov 21 Transocean Partners LLC -

* Transocean expects to issue approximately 23.8 million shares in merger

* Transocean Partners LLC says increase in consideration was approved on behalf of Transocean partners by conflicts committee of its board of directors

* To increase to 1.20 company's shares consideration for pending acquisition of each common unit of transocean partners not already owned

* Transocean Ltd. increases consideration for acquisition of Transocean Partners LLC