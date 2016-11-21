BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Barnes & Noble Inc -
* Parneros, whose appointment is effective immediately, will report to Len Riggio, chairman and ceo of Barnes & Noble
* Parneros joins Barnes & Noble from Staples Inc
* Barnes & Noble appoints Demos Parneros as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.