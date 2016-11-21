BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Star Bulk Carriers Corp
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $60 million
* Q3 revenue view $46.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Star bulk carriers corp. Reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended september 30, 2016
* Q3 loss per share $0.44 excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $0.86 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.