Nov 21 Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc quarterly sales of Shaanxi Weinan products decreased by approximately $0.6 million, or 50.2% as compared to same period in 2015

* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc quarterly net loss was $1.6 million as compared to a net loss of $1.2 million for Q3 2015

* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc quarterly loss per share $0.71

* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc announces its quarterly results for three months ended september 30, 2016

* Q3 sales fell 84.7 percent to $600,000