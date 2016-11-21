Nov 21 SINA Corp -

* Quarterly advertising revenues grew 21% year over year to $233.6 million.

* SINA Corp says quarterly net revenues increased 21% year over year to $274.9 million; quarterly non-gaap net revenues increased 22% year over year to $272.3 million

* Weibo's monthly active users in September 2016 grew 34% year over year to 297 million

* Weibo's average daily active users in September 2016 grew 32% year over year to 132 million

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SINA reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.90