BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Tarena International Inc
* Announces third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly net revenues increased by 29.4% year-over-year to RMB481.0 ($72.0) from RMB371.6 in same period in 2015
* Total number of learning centers increased to 138 as of September 30, 2016, from 128 as of September 30, 2015
* Qtrly basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were RMB2.16 ($0.32)
* Total student enrollments in Q3 of 2016 increased by 28.0% year-over-year to 30,818
* Qtrly non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS, were RMB2.40 ($0.36) and RMB2.28 ($0.34), respectively
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue up 18.3 to 23.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
