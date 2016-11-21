Nov 21 Tarena International Inc

* Announces third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly net revenues increased by 29.4% year-over-year to RMB481.0 ($72.0) from RMB371.6 in same period in 2015

* Total number of learning centers increased to 138 as of September 30, 2016, from 128 as of September 30, 2015

* Qtrly basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were RMB2.16 ($0.32)

* Total student enrollments in Q3 of 2016 increased by 28.0% year-over-year to 30,818

* Qtrly non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS, were RMB2.40 ($0.36) and RMB2.28 ($0.34), respectively

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue up 18.3 to 23.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: