BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd -
* To purchase, on a bought deal basis, 6.37 million units of compan at price of U.S. $1.57 per unit
* Each whole warrant to be exercisable for period of 36 months
* Each whole warrant will entitle holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of U.S. $2.00
* Avino announces bought deal offering of U.S. $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.