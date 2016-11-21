Nov 21 Gran Tierra Energy Inc -

* Has entered into an agreement to sell 43.3 million shares of stock, on a bought deal basis, at a price of U.S. $3 per share

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay borrowings outstanding under company's revolving credit facility

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc announces U.S. $130 million bought-deal public offering of common stock