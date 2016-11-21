BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 CNinsure Inc
* Cninsure inc qtrly basic net income per ads $0.55
* Cninsure inc qtrly insurance premiums generated through cnpad app about rmb976.1 million (us$146.6 million) in q3 of 2016, versus rmb 750.2 million in q2 of 2016
* Cninsure inc - number of active users of cnpad app was 36,219 in q3 of 2016, as compared to 28,675 in q2 of 2016 and 30,752 in q3 of 2015
* Cninsure inc - expects its total net revenues to grow by approximately 40% for q4 of 2016 compared with corresponding period in 2015
* Q3 revenue rose 66.3 percent to rmb 1.2 billion
* Cninsure reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Sees q4 2016 revenue up about 40 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.