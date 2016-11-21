BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Ally Financial Inc
* Ally statement on Department of Justice settlement agreement
* Settlement brings closure to DoJ's investigations relating to Ally and Rescap RMBS
* Ally has agreed to pay a total of $52 million in connection with settlement agreement
* Resolved investigations and potential claims by U.S. DoJ related to residential mortgage-backed securities issued by former mortgage unit
* Withdrawal of broker-dealer registration of Ally securities LLC will have no impact on Ally's ongoing operations
* Has also agreed to withdraw broker-dealer registration of Ally Securities LLC
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.