Nov 21 Petroshale Inc

* Petroshale Inc- average production in q3 was 1,540 boe/d.

* Petroshale Inc- plans to use incremental liquidity available from undrawn capacity on us$80 million subordinated loan to complete Q4 capital activity

* Petroshale announces financial and operating results for third quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: