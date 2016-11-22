Nov 21 Independent Bank Group Inc

* Says has entered into agreement to acquire carlile bancshares, inc. And its subsidiary, northstar bank, denton, texas

* Independent bank group- under terms of deal co to issue shares of co common stock to shareholders of carlile, pay cash to carlile option holders

* Says nichols and at least two additional representatives of carlile will join board of independent bank group

* Merger has been approved by boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close during q2 of 2017

* Independent bank group - to sell in private placement an aggregate of 400,000 shares of independent bank group common stock at price of $52.50per share

* Independent bank group- deal for $434 million divided by agreed price of $47.40 per share of cos common stock, adjusted for cash to be paid to option holders

* Independent bank group, inc. To acquire carlile bancshares, inc.