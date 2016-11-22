Nov 22 Magellan Health Inc :
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.8 billion to $6.1 billion
* Magellan Health Inc - expects cash flow from operations in
range of $186 million to $220 million in 2017
* Magellan Health Inc - with respect to 2016, company
confirmed its guidance
* Magellan Health Inc - veridicus acquisition is estimated
to generate net revenues of approximately $220 million and
segment profit of $9 million during 2017
* Magellan Health Inc - expect 2017 impact of veridicus to
be dilutive by 11 cents on eps and accretive by 12 cents on
adjusted eps
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.19 to $6.12
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.60, revenue view $5.23
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.89, revenue view $4.89
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Magellan Health provides 2017 financial guidance
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.80 to $4.81
