Nov 22 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc :
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group to acquire Bai Brands LLC
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - deal for $1.7 billion
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - transaction is expected to
be accretive to reported diluted eps in 2018.
* Deal will be financed through new unsecured notes and
short term commercial paper
be approximately $0.03 dilutive to reported diluted eps in 2017
* Have no plans to change existing shareholder dividends and
share repurchase distributions
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - boards of both companies
have approved transaction.
* Bai will operate within packaged beverages segment and
continue to be led by founder Ben Weiss
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - cash purchase price includes
a tax benefit of approximately $400 million on a net present
value basis
