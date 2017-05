Nov 22 Lydian International Ltd :

* Lydian International Ltd - proceeds of facility will be used for equipment purchases at lydian's 100 pct-owned amulsar gold project in Armenia

* Lydian International Ltd - construction at amulsar started in october 2016; first gold production is expected during q1 of 2018

* Lydian secures US$24 million equipment financing for amulsar