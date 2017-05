Nov 22 Bombardier Inc :

* Bombardier Inc - contract is valued at approximately $331 million CAD

* Bombardier Inc - agreement includes a two-year option; new contract took effect on november 18, 2016

* Bombardier-8-Year contract by Montréal's AMT for operations,maintenance of amt commuter rail fleet on all of its six lines in greater Montréal area

* Bombardier wins fleet operations and maintenance contract in montreal